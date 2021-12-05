Tennessee Softball defeats Texas A&M in extra innings

Ivy Davis doubled in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Josie Willingham and Chelsea Seggern.

A storybook ending. No. 7 seed Tennessee Softball defeated No. 10 Texas A&M in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night.

Tennessee trailed the Aggies, two to one, with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Then, came Ivy Davis.

Davis doubled to left center field scoring Chelsea Seggern and Josie Willingham.

The Lady Vols finished with five hits and one error.

Junior ace Ashley Rogers earned the win, pitching all nine innings, allowing four hits, and totaling 13 strikeouts.

Rogers advances to 24-8 on the season.

Texas A&M took the lead after in the top of the ninth inning when Makinzy Herzog hit her second homerun of the game.

This would’ve been strike three. Ump called it a ball. Next pitch: solo HR https://t.co/3JmReygfJM pic.twitter.com/qgc5PUtCUY — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) May 13, 2021