No. 4 Tennessee softball falls to No. 12 Arkansas 2-0, drops first SEC series of the season

The Lady Vols were shut out for just the second time this season in a loss to the Razorbacks on Monday night.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A fourth-inning Arkansas home run was the difference in No. 4 Tennessee's loss to No. 12 Arkansas in the series finale on Monday night in Fayetteville.

Arkansas designated player Rylin Hedgecock crushed a two-run home run to drive in the deciding runs of the contest in the Razorbacks' 2-0 win against the Lady Vols to earn the SEC series win. Tennessee lost its first SEC series of the season in the defeat and was shut out for just the second time this year.

Tennessee had a chance to respond in the sixth inning when catcher Giulia Koutsoyanopulos stepped up to the plate with runners on second and third base with two outs, but she struck out to end the inning.

Karlyn Pickens went 5.2 innings with six strikeouts in the loss and Ashley Rogers pitched 1.2 innings of relief with a strikeout.