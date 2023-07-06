Tennessee softball had the two most-viewed WCWS games so far

Tennessee's game against Oklahoma earned 1.4M viewers. The Lady Vols boasted three of the top four most-watched games of the WCWS so far, according to ESPN PR.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tennessee softball played in the two most-watched games of the Women's College World Series so far and the Lady Vols' matchup against Oklahoma earned 1.4 million viewers, ESPN PR announced on Wednesday.

Tennessee softball also played in the second-most-watched game of the season with 1.3 million viewers tuning in to its national semifinal game against Florida State. The Lady Vols' victory against Oklahoma State also earned 1.1 million viewers.

According to ESPN PR, the College World Series has gotten an average of 969 million viewers, which is a three-percent year-over-year increase.

Tennessee softball was eliminated by Florida State in the national semifinals and the Lady Vols finished their season 51-10 overall. It was the team's first trip to the national semifinals since 2013.