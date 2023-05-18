Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly receives contract extension

Weekly was named SEC Coach of the Year this season and has led the Lady Vols to an SEC regular season and SEC Tournament championship.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball head coach Karen Weekly has received a contract extension from the university.

The school and Weekly have agreed to a five-year extension that would keep her with the team until June 30, 2028.

This season, Weekly has led the Lady Vols to an SEC regular season title as well as an SEC Tournament title. For the first time in program history, the team has won both in the same season.

She has also guided the Lady Vols to the fourth overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. It is the highest overall seed the program has received. They will host a Regional and will host a Super Regional if they advance.

"It's a privilege to be the softball coach at Tennessee and to work for Danny White," Weekly said in a statement. "I appreciate his faith and trust in me to lead Lady Vol softball into the future. The support we receive from the athletics administration is phenomenal. Chancellor Donde Plowman is an incredible leader for our campus and I'm grateful for her mentorship. I am blessed to coach a terrific group of young women and work alongside amazing assistants and staff who share our vision for success."

Weekly will lead the team in its first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Northern Kentucky inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.