Tennessee Softball hires former Lady Vol ace Megan Rhodes Smith

Tennessee softball has a new pitching coach and it might be a face Lady Vol fans recognize.

Tennessee softball has a new pitching coach and it might be a face Lady Vol fans recognize. Former Tennessee ace Megan Rhodes Smith returns to the mound at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, but this time, it’s as Coach Smith.

“If I had to pick a dream job, working at the University of Tennessee would definitely be a dream job.” Smith said. “Because of the support for women’s athletics, the great people here, it’s just a wonderful place not only to be an athlete but as I got into coaching, I felt like this must be a great place to coach as well.”

As a player at Tennessee, Smith collected a 1.77 career ERA with 67 wins and 726 career strikeouts. Those stats rank in the top-5 in program history and in her time on Rocky Top she led the Lady Vols to three consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances from 2005 to 2007. Smith played under current head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly. Smith knows what it takes to be a successful pitcher in the SEC, an experience she will use to help lead the Lady Vols.

“Having been in the SEC, knowing the pressure, understanding what this is like and what they are feeling when they are out there on the mound is pretty valuable.” Smith said. “Knowing the coaching staff, it’s not like I’m having to step in and learn them too. I know what it’s like to play for them and I think that’s going to be a way that I can connect to the pitchers and catchers immediately. I know what they are feeling like and I can give them very real advice for how to thrive in the environment that they are in.”

Excited to head home to Rocky Top! Thank you for all the well wishes and support! GB🍊 y’all! https://t.co/gQ6hcsvZ0B — Megan Smith (@MRhodesSmith) June 9, 2020

Smith had stops as an assistant coach at Charleston Southern, Middle Tennessee State University, Western Kentucky, and Lipscomb. She spent six seasons focusing on the development of pitchers and catchers at Lipscomb and served as the program’s associate head coach from 2018-2019.

Smith spent last season as the head coach at Belmont University in Nashville. A Nashville native herself, Smith says it was a hard decision to leave Belmont and the city she grew up in, however, the feeling of home in Knoxville was too strong to resist.