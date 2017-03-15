Tennessee softball's 2024 SEC schedule announced

The Lady Vols are coming off a season where they made it to the College World Series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball's 2024 SEC schedule has been announced.

The Lady Vols open conference play at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium from March 15-17 against Missouri.

Tennessee will also host LSUM Georgia and Kentucky at home. UT will take on South Carolina, Auburn, Mississippi State and Alabama on the road.

The 2024 SEC Tournament will be held at Auburn's Jane B. Moore Field from May 7-11.

Tennessee is coming off a season where it made it to the Women's College World Series. The Lady Vols captured the SEC regular season and SEC Tournament title then hosted a NCAA Tournament Regional and Super Regional to get to Oklahoma City.

UT returns 18 players from last year's team and has the No. 15 ranked signing class according to Extra Inning Softball to go along with two highly touted transfer portal additions.