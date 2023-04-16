No. 7 Tennessee softball sweeps No. 19 Kentucky with 15-1 run-rule victory

Kiki Milloy and McKenna Gibson each homer twice as the Lady Vols earn a road sweep against the Wildcats.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 7 Tennessee softball capped off a dominant weekend with a run-rule win against No. 19 Kentucky in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Vols posted a staggering .520 batting average as a team against the Wildcats in the 15-1 victory. McKenna Gibson went 4-for-4 at the plate with a pair of home runs and four RBIs, while Kiki Milloy went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Payton Gottshall held Kentucky to just one run and struck out seven batters to improve to 9-0 this season. She posted three-straight no-hit innings to start the contest before allowing the lone run of the game in the fourth.

Tennessee returns home to host a mid-week game against Kennesaw State on Tuesday, April 18 at 5 p.m. The Lady Vols host Florida for a three-game series starting on Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m.