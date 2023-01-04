No. 3 Tennessee softball takes series with 9-2 win against No. 15 Texas A&M

The Lady Vols found some much-needed offense to defeat the Aggies on Sunday afternoon.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The third-ranked Tennessee softball team finally found some offense on Sunday afternoon to get the SEC series win against No. 15 Texas A&M in College Station.

Tennessee catcher Guilia Koutsoyanopulos broke the game open with a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning and the Lady Vols raced to a 9-2 win against the Aggies. Both teams had scored a combined seven runs going into the weekend finale.

UT freshman pitcher Karlyn Pickens replaced Payton Gottshall just one out into the contest after some early struggles. Pickens went the rest of the way without allowing a hit and striking out ten batters in 6.2 innings of work.

The Lady Vols improved to 29-3 following the win and 10-2 in SEC play. Tennessee returns home to host Mercer and Baylor in the Tennessee Invitational. Tennessee will play each team twice, starting with a contest against Mercer on Thursday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m.