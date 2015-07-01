Tennessee Softball walks it off with a run-rule win in Knoxville Regional game

Tennessee Softball won in the Knoxville Regional on Friday, beating the Camels 9-1.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 national seed Tennessee Softball opened its 17th consecutive Knoxville Regional with a walk-off, run-rule win. Amanda Ayala was walked with bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth.

The Lady Vols hosted Campbell in game two of the Knoxville Regional, defeating the Camels, 9-1.

Kayla Fredendall put Campbell on the board first, homering to center field during the top of the second inning.

The Lady Vols quickly answered back. Sophomore infielder Zaida Puni hit a deep single up the middle, scoring three. The Vols went up, 4-1 after three innings.

Tennessee graduate pitcher Erin Edmundson earned the start for the Lady Vols, giving up a solo home- run. Through three innings pitched Edmundson stroke out two batters and walked none.

Senior ace, right-handed pitcher, Ashley Rogers took the mound during the top of the fourth inning. Rogers pitched three innings, striking out six batters.

Freshman McKenna Gibson kept the bats hot for Tennessee during the bottom of the fourth. Gibson hit a single home run to deep right-center field, putting the Lady Vols up, 5-1.

Tennessee scored again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sophomore Rylie West scored on a wild pitch. Then, immediately after, Kiki Milloy singled to left field, scoring two. This extended the Lady Vols lead to 8-1 after the bottom of the fifth inning.

On the game, Tennessee had seven runs-batted-in and 12 hits.