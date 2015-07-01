Tennessee softball wins longest game in SEC Tournament and program history

x
July 1, 2015 will mark the end of the Lady Vols name/logo for all UT sports except women's basketball

Tennessee softball won the longest game in SEC Tournament history and longest in program history on Thursday afternoon 1-0 in the quarterfinals against Mississippi State.

The game went 13 innings, lasting nearly 4 hours. Designated player Lair Beautae hit the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the 13th inning to bring home right fielder Rylie West.

Pitcher Ashley Rogers had a magnificent performance, pitching the entire game. She had seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits.

Center fielder Kiki Milloy had three hits on five at-bats.

Tennessee will either play Alabama or Missouri in the semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m.

   

