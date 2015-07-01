Tennessee softball wins longest game in SEC Tournament and program history

Tennessee softball won the longest game in SEC Tournament history and longest in program history on Thursday afternoon 1-0 in the quarterfinals against Mississippi State.
The game went 13 innings, lasting nearly 4 hours. Designated player Lair Beautae hit the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the 13th inning to bring home right fielder Rylie West.
Pitcher Ashley Rogers had a magnificent performance, pitching the entire game. She had seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits.
Center fielder Kiki Milloy had three hits on five at-bats.
Tennessee will either play Alabama or Missouri in the semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m.