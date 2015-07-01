Tennessee softball wins longest game in SEC Tournament and program history

The Lady Vols took down Mississippi State 1-0 in the bottom of the 13th inning. Ashley Rogers pitched all 13 innings for Tennessee, allowing only three hits.

Tennessee softball won the longest game in SEC Tournament history and longest in program history on Thursday afternoon 1-0 in the quarterfinals against Mississippi State.

The game went 13 innings, lasting nearly 4 hours. Designated player Lair Beautae hit the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the 13th inning to bring home right fielder Rylie West.

Pitcher Ashley Rogers had a magnificent performance, pitching the entire game. She had seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits.

Center fielder Kiki Milloy had three hits on five at-bats.

Tennessee will either play Alabama or Missouri in the semifinals on Friday at 3 p.m.