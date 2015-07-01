Tennessee softball's Ashley Rogers named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

x
Rogers made three appearances over the weekend and led the 16th ranked Lady Vols to victory in both games.
July 1, 2015 will mark the end of the Lady Vols name/logo for all UT sports except women's basketball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball's Ashley Rogers was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday afternoon.

She now has a 2-0 record with a save. She has an ERA of 0.00 and racked up 20 strikeouts through 13 innings of work.

In his first appearance on the mound against UNC Greensboro she pitched a complete game without allowing a run in a 4-0 win. She had nine strikeouts in that game.

This is the fifth time Rogers has received this honor. She did so three times last season and once in her freshman year. 

  

