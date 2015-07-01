Tennessee softball's Ashley Rogers named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Rogers made three appearances over the weekend and led the 16th ranked Lady Vols to victory in both games.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball's Ashley Rogers was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday afternoon.



She now has a 2-0 record with a save. She has an ERA of 0.00 and racked up 20 strikeouts through 13 innings of work.

In his first appearance on the mound against UNC Greensboro she pitched a complete game without allowing a run in a 4-0 win. She had nine strikeouts in that game.