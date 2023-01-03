Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill to enter transfer portal

The sophomore Tennessee native caught eight passes for a total of 116 yards and three touchdowns this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee sophomore wide receiver Walker Merrill is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told WBIR Sports on Tuesday.

Sources indicate that the Brentwood, Tenn. native will officially be in the portal on Wednesday, and is expected to draw immediate Power 5 interest.

Merrill was a former four-star recruit who was a top-ten recruit in Tennessee in the 2021 class coming out of Brentwood High School. He received 23 offers before committing to the Vols as an early enrollee in 2021, according to 247Sports.

