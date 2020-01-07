Tennessee sports to start using digital tickets for 2020-2021 season

Tennessee Athletics tested mobile ticketing in 2019, for single-game football tickets. Now, officials said mobile ticketing may help slow the spread of COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics announced that it would transition to a digital ticket system for the 2020-2021 season for all sports.

The change means that tickets for attending games will be on fan's smartphones, instead of using printed tickets to get into games. Officials will scan people's phones as they enter. They said they hope the new system will help people stay safe and healthy by promoting contactless entry.

They also said that mobile tickets will help make the process of attending games more efficient. The system should help make crowds flow through entry points easier, officials said.

"With the ever-changing landscape surrounding athletics due to COVID-19, we realized the safest way to provide tickets is through the use of mobile delivery, with tickets being sent digitally to the account holder's registered email address," Jimmy Delaney, an Associate Athletics Director, said in a press release.

They also said that digital tickets will help make games more secure and prevent counterfeiting.

Tennessee fans who end up not being able to attend games they purchase tickets for will be able to easily transfer tickets to friends and family digitally, according to officials.