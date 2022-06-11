Tennessee stays alive in NCAA Tournament, beats Notre Dame 12-4 in second game of Super Regional

The Vols dominated the fifth inning, hitting four home runs to take a commanding lead. First baseman Luc Lipcius had two of them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee baseball stayed alive in the NCAA Tournament with a 12-4 win over Notre Dame in game two of the Super Regional on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning off an RBI double from third baseman Trey Lipscomb.

The Vols went on an offensive outburst in the top of the fifth inning.

First baseman Luc Lipcius hit a solo home run, which tied the program record for career home runs with catcher Evan Russell and Vol legend Todd Helton.

Right fielder Jordan Beck hit a three run home run to make is 5-0.

Russell then hit a solo home run to break the career program home run record to make it 6-0. Lipcius hit another home run in the inning, which was a three run shot, to make it 9-0 and tied the career home run record again.

Notre Dame scored a run in the fifth and sixth inning.

Vols shortstop Cortland Lawson hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to make the lead 10-2. Center fielder Seth Stephenson reached on a throwing error later in the inning and Lipcius scored off of it to make it 11-2. Second baseman Jorel Ortega had an RBI double to bring in Stephenson during the next at bat to increase the advantage to 12-2.

Pitcher Chase Dollander had a great outing on the mounds for the Vols. He threw seven innings, had five strikeouts, allowed five hits and two runs.