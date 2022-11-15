x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tennessee stays at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Vols' ranking was unchanged after their 66-24 win against Missouri and the top four teams won as well.
Credit: AP
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel looks to the Jumbotron during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee remained No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.

The Vols are coming off a 66-24 win against Missouri this past Saturday. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU who are respectively ranked above UT all won this past weekend as well.

The teams behind the Vols changed a little. Last week, Oregon was ranked No. 6 behind the Vols. However, following a loss to Washington, the Ducks have fallen out of the top ten to No. 12.

LSU, which Tennessee beat back in October, 40-13, has moved up to No. 6 after being No. 7 last week.

USC, Alabama, Clemson and Utah round out the top 10 respectively.

The Vols play South Carolina on the road this upcoming Saturday at 7 p.m. Tennessee is 9-1 overall on the season heading into its final two games against the Gamecocks and Vanderbilt.   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'You have to stay focused on the plan' | Danny White talks two years as UT athletic director

Before You Leave, Check This Out