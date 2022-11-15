Tennessee stays at No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Vols' ranking was unchanged after their 66-24 win against Missouri and the top four teams won as well.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee remained No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday night.

The Vols are coming off a 66-24 win against Missouri this past Saturday. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU who are respectively ranked above UT all won this past weekend as well.

The teams behind the Vols changed a little. Last week, Oregon was ranked No. 6 behind the Vols. However, following a loss to Washington, the Ducks have fallen out of the top ten to No. 12.

LSU, which Tennessee beat back in October, 40-13, has moved up to No. 6 after being No. 7 last week.

USC, Alabama, Clemson and Utah round out the top 10 respectively.