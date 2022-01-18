Tennessee survives against Vanderbilt 68-60, gets ninth straight win over Commodores

The 24th ranked Vols found themselves in a battle on the road against the Commodores, but Plavsic and Ziegler came up with two big plays late to save the day.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It was a physical game and not always pretty, but Tennessee men's basketball went on the road and got a 68-60 win against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night,

The game was tied with 60 with to go and Uros Plavsic and Zakai Ziegler came up with 1:22 left in regulation the biggest plays of the game for the 24th ranked Vols.

Plavsic, who started in place of John Fulkerson in this game, pulled down an offensive rebound and put the ball in the bucket in to give the Vols the lead again after they were once up 60-54.

On the ensuing inbounds pass, Ziegler came up with a steal and then was fouled. He made both free throws. Vanderbilt never responded as the Vols iced the game from the line.

Santiago Vescovi led the way for Tennessee with 14 points and also had six rebounds. Kennedy Chandler had 13 points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds. Plavsic scored 13 points as well and brought in seven rebounds.

Ziegler went 0-8 from the field, but made 11 of his 12 free throw attempts. He also had four steals.

The Vols have struggled from the free throw line as of late, but shot 86 percent from the charity stripe in a game where they needed to come up in the big moments for those free points. The team overall struggled in shooting again going 33.9 percent overall and 21.7 percent from three-point range.

Tennessee forced 21 Vanderbilt turnovers.

This is the ninth straight time the Vols have beaten Vanderbilt.