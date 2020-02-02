KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the first time in program history, the Tennessee Vols and Lady Vols swim teams swept Florida on Saturday.

"I am thrilled for the seniors that they have been a part of some unique experiences," Matt Kredich, director of swimming and diving, said. "I can't think of a more deserving group... They are an incredible group of competitors.

Kredich said the Lady Vols in particular showed leadership and hard work.

"It is a great tribute to them in their leadership that the women are undefeated and that we beat a really strong Florida team in both genders. It's an achievement that I hope the seniors feel like they can own," Kredich said.

The unique experiences keep going for the fourth-ranked Lady Vols. For the first time since the 1972-1973 season, and just the third time in program history, the Lady Vols finished the season undefeated (8-0).

The men's team finished the season 7-1, its best finish since the 2001-2002 seasons.

Tennessee's men and women set a combined six new meet records on Saturday. Erika Brown set meet records in the 100 free (48.51) and 100 fly (51.91) while newcomer Kayky Mota went 47.07 in the men's 100 fly. Amanda Nunan set a new school and meet record in the 1,000 at 9:37.08.

Meghan Small turned in a meet record 1:57.22 in the 200 IM, while the Lady Vols' 400 free relay of Brown, Bailey Grinter, Tjasa Pintar and Stanzi Moseley posted a meet record 3:18.04.

Next up, Tennessee will have two weeks to train before a trip to Auburn for the 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships.