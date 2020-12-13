Tennessee takes care of business, beats Vanderbilt on the road

Tennessee snaps its six-game losing streak with the win.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee football (3-6) snaps its six-game losing streak with a win against Vanderbilt (0-9) on Saturday night, beating the Commodores 42-17 in Nashville.

The teams traded three and outs to start the game before the Vols finally got the scoring started, marching 42 yards in nine plays. Freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey, who started the game, hit tight end Princeton Fant from six yards out, for the first score of Fant's career.

Vanderbilt answered with a 75-yard drive capped with an 18-yard pass from Ken Seals to Cam Johnson. It was the first touchdown for Vandy since a Nov. 21 loss to Florida.

History was made on the point after, Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 college football game.

After a Bailey fumble in the red zone, Vanderbilt took the lead in the second quarter with a 39-yard field goal from Pierson Cooke. Then came the Tennessee turnaround.

The defense got the party started, with a one-handed interception from Bryce Thompson, the eighth INT of his career, and an 18-yard return for a touchdown, the first pick-six of his career.

J.T. Shrout got reps at quarterback in the second quarter, as expected, and scored two touchdowns in the first half, hitting Velus Jones, Jr and Jalin Hyatt. Tennessee scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, taking a 28-10 lead into the locker room.

In the second half, Tennessee continued its dominance, with Ty Chandler scoring a 20-yard touchdown on UT's first possession of the third quarter.

Vanderbilt added a 16-yard score late in the fourth quarter, but the Vols answered with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Bailey to Jones Jr.

Bailey and Shrout each threw two touchdowns, with Bailey going 14/18 for 207 yards while Shrout was 6/13 for 90 yards. Both had one turnover in the game.

Jones Jr. had a career game for the Vols, reeling in seven catches for 125 yards and two scores.