Tennessee takes care of Florida, 74-56

The Lady Vols stay undefeated in SEC play, improving to 7-0 in conference.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball took care of Florida on Thursday night with a win inside Thompson-Boling Arena to kick off “We Back Pat” week.

The team wore jerseys with a patch and the last name, "Summitt," on all the jerseys to honor legendary head coach Pat Summitt, who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

The Lady Vols had a tough time shooting the ball in the first quarter, shooting just a little over 17%, they trailed 15-12 after the finest.

Tennessee shot the ball much better in the second quarter, going 56.3%. Tennessee trailed 17-6 in the quarter and then went on a 9-0 run to build an eight-point lead. Tess Darby, Rickea Jackson, Jordan Horston and Jillian Hollingshead all scored on the run.

The Lady Vols led 31-25 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Tennessee jumped out to a 42-30 lead thanks to another 9-0 run. Horston scored twice, Karoline Striplin hit a three-pointer and Sara Puckett had a made field goal as well.

Tennessee was up 45-37 later in the third quarter, and then rattled off an 8-0 run. Jackson knocked down a couple of shots, Jasmine Franklin made a pair of free throws and Jasmine Powell made a layup.

Tennessee led 57-41 after three quarters.

The Lady Vols got up by 20 points after a Franklin free throw made it 61-41 in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee will play Missouri on the road this Sunday for their next SEC game.

