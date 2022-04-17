Tennessee takes series against Alabama with a 15-4 win in Game 3

After dropping game one, No. 1 Tennessee Baseball scored 24 runs combined in game two and three to win series.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After dropping game one of the series, and losing its first SEC game, Tennessee won the series over Alabama on Sunday with a 15-4 win.

The Vols were without their head coach, Tony Vitello, and their pitching coach, Frank Anderson. The two were suspended for today's game following Saturday's ejections.

Vitello received a four game suspension due to making physical contact with an umpire.

Offensively, the Vols were fueled by senior Trey Lipscomb and redshirt sophomore Jorel Ortega. The two combined for seven hits, including three home runs, nine RBIs and five runs scored in Sunday's game.

Lipscomb had two home-runs on the game, his second multi-homer game of the season. He now has 15 home-runs on the season.

As a team on the series, the Vols had eight home-runs.

Ortega finished with a career-high four hits, going 4-of-5 at the plate with one home run and three singles to go along with a personal-best four RBIs.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Drew Beam continues to be Tennessee's Sunday starter.

He struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings pitched.