KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tennessee Titans made the AFC Championship for the first time since the 2002 season. As the lowest seeded team in the AFC, they have to play the Kansas Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.
FIRST QUARTER:
The Titans scored the first points of the game on a 30-yard field goal. They extended their lead with a 4-yard touchdown run from running back Derrick Henry. Tennessee led 10-0.
The Chiefs scored their first points of the game with 51 seconds left in the quarter on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
SECOND QUARTER:
Dennis Kelly became the heaviest player (321 pounds) in NFL postseason history to catch a touchdown pass, when Ryan Tannehill connected with the lineman for a 1-yard touchdown. That capped off a 15-play drive that lasted over nine minutes.
The Titans answered with another touchdown pass from Mahomes to Hill.
With less than 30 seconds remaining in the half, Mahomes rushed for a 27-yard touchdown to give Kansas City its first lead of the game.The Chiefs took a 21-17 lead into halftime.
THIRD QUARTER:
No team scored in the third quarter. However, the Chiefs limited the Titans to just 22 yards and one first down since Tennessee took its 17-7 lead.
Kansas City ended the quarter gaining a first down to the Titans' 3-yard line.