A portion of the sales will go to The Titans Foundation to support local nonprofit organizations, schools, and community centers.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Titans are now the first NFL team to launch their own wine subscription club.

"The Foolish Club" will feature the team and the state of Tennessee in a series of wines under the brand name Rough & Dressed Napa Valley.

Members will get two shipments of six bottles per year.

The first shipment will be available this September.