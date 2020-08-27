Tennessee Titans, other NFL teams cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting

The Tennessee Titans were scheduled to practice at 11 a.m. Thursday, before joining other teams who postponed practice in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans canceled practice on Thursday morning.

They were scheduled to practice at 11 a.m. before joining a handful of other NFL franchises who also postponed their training camp practices, in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by Wisconsin police officers.

Blake was shot by police in Kenosha and could be paralyzed from the shooting, according to his family.

Titans players made a statement to the media during a Thursday Zoom call, but they did not take any questions.

"This country is founded upon racist ideas. Those ideas have persisted. We’re tired of it. Tired of dealing with systematic oppression," Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said. "It’s sickening to know they have to worry about their kids coming home at night.”

During the call, Titans Safety Kevin Byard said he had no prepared statement and just spoke from the heart.

“We decided that it’s time to take a stand today," Byard said. "We wanted to show solidarity and say we’re tired ... of seeing our black brothers and sisters be murdered like it’s nothing. We need change as soon as possible.”

Head Coach Mike Vrabel talked about how proud he was of his players.

"They want to play, they want to practice, they want to be here," Vrabel said. "I’m extremely proud we’ve created an environment surrounded by respect and equality."

Vrabel said he’s not sure right now whether the Titans will practice on Friday. He added it’s something they’ll decide as the day goes on, it seems.