Tennessee Titans trade top wide receiver AJ Brown during NFL Draft

The Titans traded the Philadelphia Eagles Brown for the 18th pick and a third round pick. The team took Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th pick.

LAS VEGAS — The Tennessee Titans made some of the biggest noise of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

They traded their top wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th overall pick and a third round pick. Brown ranks 16th in franchise history for receiving yards.

The Titans selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th pick.. He is noted for his big, tough and physical style of play much like Brown. Brown had one year remaining on his contract with the Titans.

Brown has two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2019 and 220. He had 869 last season. He had 24 touchdowns in his three years with the organization.

Burks is coming off a season where he was named a 2021 All-SEC First team selection. He had 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns with the Razorbacks last season.