Tennessee to play West Virginia in Liberty Bowl

The Vols and Mountaineers will battle on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET

Tennessee is bowl bound. The Vols will take on West Virginia in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET.

The game will be played inside Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN and will air on ESPN.

Tennessee finished the regular season 3-7, losing all seven games by double-digits. West Virginia ended its regular season with a 5-4 record. They last played on Dec. 5 against Iowa State, losing 42-6.

The Vols and Mountaineers have only met on the gridiron once before. That was head coach Jeremy Pruitt's first game with Tennessee in 2018. The Vols lost 40-14.