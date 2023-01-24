Tennessee's Dylan Jacobs wins 5K National Title at 2023 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Jacobs headlined several Vols who earned accolades on the first day of the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tennessee distance runner Dylan Jacobs captured the National Championship in the 5,000-meter run at the 2023 NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. on Friday night.

Jacobs ran the 5K in 13:37.39 to set a facility record at the Albuquerque Convention Center and claim Tennessee's first national championship at the meet. Dylan previously set the UT program record with a 13:11.01 5K earlier this year.

Tennessee long jumper Taylor jumped 6.64 meters to finish fifth in the nation and earn First-Team All-America honors, as well as the best finish by a Lady Vol at the NCAA Indoor Championships since 2005.

Chandler Hayden earned Second-Team honors in the weight throw with a 22.29-meter toss to place ninth in her NCAA championship debut.

Jacious Sears earned a Second-Team nod in the 200-meter dash with a personal-best 22.80-second finish for her first career All-America honor and a ninth-place finish in the event.

Jesse Henderson placed ninth in the 60-meter hurdles with a 7.69-second finish to become a Second-Team All-America. Henderson is Tennessee's first All-American in the 60-meter hurdles since 2008.