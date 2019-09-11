LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee will look to move to .500 in the regular season and SEC play as it takes on SEC East rival Kentucky. Tennessee is 80-25-9 against Kentucky all-time, including only two losses since 1985. Both of those losses came in Lexington by three points.

Kentucky is 4-4 this season and is coming off of a bye. Before its bye, the Wildcats beat Missouri 29-7.

The last time these two teams met, Tennessee pulled off the upset over No. 12 Kentucky in Neyland Stadium, winning 24-7.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m. you can watch it on SEC Network.

After starting the season 1-4, Tennessee has won three of its past four games, two of them coming against SEC opponents (Mississippi State and South Carolina).

One question left to be answered: who will start at quarterback for the Vols? Head coach Jeremy Pruitt said this week all three quarterbacks were able to practice this week, but has not announced a clear cut decision. Redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout started both the first and second half against UAB, redshirt junior Jarrett Guarantano played the most, throwing for 147 yards and a touchdown, but is still dealing with a broken bone in his non-throwing hand and freshman Brian Maurer is coming off of concussions against Mississippi State and Alabama.

In very important uniform news, for the second time this season, Tennessee will wear "them orange britches" in a game. They made the announcement official on Saturday afternoon with a B-E-A-U-tiful video posted on social media.

And, more importantly, they're wearing orange pants on the road for the first time since 2013.

Keep an eye on the run game, Kentucky is 0-3 this season when allowing its opponents to rush for more than 200 yards. The Vols are 4-1 when outrushing its opponent this season. Tennessee is averaging nearly 140 rushing yards in the past four games. Junior running back Ty Chandler, Tennessee's leading rusher, averages just over six yards a touch in his career against Kentucky.

Head to the WBIR Facebook Page after the game for Pruitt's post-game press conference live.