Tennessee trio earns SEC weekly honors following win against Alabama

Vol wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, kicker Chase McGrath and offensive lineman Darnell Wright were honored for their heroics on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three Tennessee football standouts have been honored with SEC weekly accolades following the team's historic win against Alabama, the conference announced Monday.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and offensive tackle Darnell Wright both earned their first-career SEC weekly honors, while kicker Chase McGrath earned his second weekly honor in a row.

Hyatt broke the Tennessee single-game record with five receiving touchdowns against the Crimson Tide, and also tied the SEC single-game mark with the performance. His 207 receiving yards were also the most by a UT player in an SEC game since 2010.

Wright was key in the win in his 35th career start on the Vols' offensive line. He helped Tennessee put up 567 yards against an Alabama defense that came into the contest allowing an SEC-best 250.8 yards per game. He played all 70 offensive snaps at right tackle and did not allow a sack or pressure in the win. Wright has also not allowed a sack in 12 straight games.

McGrath played hero in Saturday's victory against the Crimson Tide. He drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired to send Tennessee to a 52-49 win -- its first against Alabama since 2006. The kick was Tennessee's first game-winner since 2013, and the first for McGrath since his freshman year at Southern California in 2013. McGrath has converted 16-of-17 field goals in his UT career, including his last ten.

The Vols have earned nine SEC weekly honors as a team this season, which is first in the conference to this point.