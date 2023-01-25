Tennessee-UConn rivalry continues on Thursday

The Lady Vols look for their first ranked win of the season as the Huskies come in ranked No. 5 in the country.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball faces another tough test on Thursday when their historic rivalry against UConn continues inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

It's the 26th time these two teams will meet, as the Huskies lead the all-time series 16-9.

Tennessee has won its last nine games and sits just outside the Associated Press Top 25, receiving the most votes of any unranked team. The Huskies are ranked fifth in the country coming into this matchup and have won 11 games in a row.

Rickea Jackson leads the Lady Vols in scoring with 18 points per game followed by Jordan Horston at 15.2 points per game. Horston missed the Lady Vols' last game against Missouri on the road and head coach Kellie Harper did not give an update on her status for this game before practice on Tuesday.

UConnis balanced with scoring as five players average double-digit points per game. Head coach Geno Auriemma said Azzi Fudd, the Huskies' leading scorer, wouldn't bear any weight for two weeks on Jan. 20 after Fudd suffered a knee injury.

The Lady Vols are trying to win its first ranked game of the season. They have six losses, all to ranked teams in the AP Top 25. By next Monday, the Lady Vols will have played the current top six teams in the country when they finish playing No. 5 UConn and No. 4 LSU on Jan. 30.

College GameDay will broadcast live from Thompson-Boling Arena before the rivalry matchup. It will be the first time the show has been on campus for women's basketball in 12 years.

Tip-off time for the game is at 8 p.m. inside Thompson-Boling Arena. Fans can watch it on ESPN.