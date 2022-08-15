Vols unranked in the preseason AP Top 25

The Vols came in with the most votes outside the Top 25 with 180, just missing the rankings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football just missed the Associated Press Top 25 rankings on Monday.

The Vols came in with the most votes outside the Top 25 with 180 in the preseason poll for the 2022 season. Tennessee last held a Top 25 ranking in 2020 under then head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Last season, Tennessee finished 7-6 in Heupel's first season, but many saw the potential and momentum build from how the team finished the year.

That has built plenty of hype surrounding this team with the return of star quarterback Hendon Hooker, other key pieces and the growth under head coach Josh Heupel in season two on Rocky Top for him.

The Vols look to have a great season and finish in the Top 25 ahead of them for the first time since 2016.

UT will play a few preseason tp 25 teams this season. Alabama came in as the top ranked team, Georgia was ranked third, Pittsburgh is ranked No. 17 and Kentucky is No. 20. Other SEC teams in the top 25 are Texas A&M ranked sixth and Ole Miss at No. 21.

Tennessee will play its first game of the season on Sept. 1 against Ball State in the newly renovated Neyland Stadium.