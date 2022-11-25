No. 22 Tennessee upsets No. 3 Kansas in Battle 4 Atlantis championship, 64-50

The Vols never trailed to the Jayhawks in the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Tennessee men's basketball team pulled off an upset to defeat No. 3 Kansas in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game in the Bahamas.

The Vols shot very well from three-point range in the first half. They were 7 of 13 from deep, which powered the offense. Santiago Vescovi had three made threes in the first stanza and had 9 first-half points.

The Vols had 17 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, though.

Despite the mistakes, the Vols still took a 33-25 lead into halftime.

It was as close as a three-point game with the Vols leading in the second half, but Tennessee would find themselves by up double digits with 10:47 left in the half.

Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler played a huge part in engineering the cushion as the Vols got up 56-38.

The Vols made 12 of 27 three-pointers in the win. Vescovi led all scorers with 20 points. Zeigler added 14 points.

With the win, the Vols get their fourth straight victory over an Associated Press top 5 team.