Tennessee upsets No. 18 Kentucky 45-42

The Vols got a crucial fourth down stop with under a minute to go to seal the game. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee upsets No. 18 Kentucky with a 45-42 win at Kroger Field on Saturday.

It's been since 2018 against No. 12 Kentucky that the Vols picked up a win against a ranked team.

The Vols got a crucial fourth down stop with under a minute to go to seal the game.

Tennessee and Wildcats went back and forth in this game, as there were several lead changes, ties and drama.

Tennessee was up 31-28 in the third quarter. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis threw an interception, Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor came up with it and then housed it for a pick six to extend the Vols lead to 38-28 after an extra point.

Kentucky would make it 38-35, driving and trying to take the lead. Edge rusher Byron Young came up with a fourth down sack with 11:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee got the ball back and scored a touchdown pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker to wide receiver Cedric Tillman to make it 48-38.

Kentucky would crawl back again to make it 48-45. Tennessee drove down the field yet again, but kicker Chase McGrath missed a 35 yard field goal to extend the lead with 9:36 to go.

The Wildcats made it dramatic. Down the field they went, converting on a fouth and 24 along the way. They then faced a fourth down and 10, and did not get it.

The Vols ran out the clock and won, after coming up with all the answers

Hooker threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Hooker threw for a touchdown pass in an eighth consecutive game, which is tied for most since Tyler Bray did so at the end of the 2011 season and into the 2012 campaign.