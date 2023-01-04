No. 10 Tennessee gets up big early and beats No. 1 LSU, 14-7

The Vols avoided the sweep and beat the Tigers in the series finale on Saturday. UT scored 10 runs in the first two innings to get a double-digit run lead.

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 10 Tennessee baseball won the series finale against No. 1 LSU 14-7 on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.

The Vols poured it on the Tigers from the top of the first inning. UT scored six runs. Christian Moore hit a double to bring in two runs Jared Dickey brought in a run off a single and then Tennessee scored on a walk, fielder's choice and an error.

After holding LSU scoreless in the bottom of the first inning, Tennessee went up by double-digits in the top of the second inning. Hunter Ensley doubled to bring in two runs, Kyle Booker doubled to bring in another, and then Christian Scott singled to make it 10-0.

LSU made this game interesting though. They were down 10-2 in the fourth inning/ Tre' Morgan doubled and brought in two runs and then Dylan Crews singled and brought in two runs to make it 10-6.

The Vols stabilized things in the top of the sixth inning. Zane Denton hit a towering two-run home run to left field to extend the lead to 12-6.

LSU had the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning with one out. Camden Sewell forced a line drive to left field for an out and then dialed up a strikeout on a full count to end the inning.

UT padded their lead in the top of the seventh inning. Maui Ahuna scored on a stealer dive at home plate following a sacrifice fly, avoiding a tag to score. Then Dickey singled to bring in another run to make it 14-6.

LSU had the bases loaded once again in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out. Booker had a great play in the outfield on a diving catch to get the second out for the Vols. He then caught another in the outfield for the third out to keep the score the same.

The Vols went on to win 14-7.

Tennessee lost the series after LSU won the games on Thursday and Friday, however, UT avoided a sweep by beating the Tigers.