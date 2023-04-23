Tennessee baseball completes sweep with 10-5 win over No. 4 Vanderbilt

Hunter Ensley homers twice to help the Vols defeat their in-state rival in convincing fashion on Sunday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball jumped out to an early lead and kept No. 4 Vanderbilt at bay to seal the sweep on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Once again, the Vols' two-out offense produced five runs in the second inning of the 10-5 victory, including the first of two home runs for Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley.

Ensley went 3-for-5 at the plate and was one of four Vols to record multiple hits in the win. His three RBIs were tied with Griffin Merritt for the game-high. Merritt also homered and finished 2-for-4 batting.

UT starting pitcher Drew Beam turned in an impressive start with six shutout innings to start the game and just one earned run in 6.2 innings of work. He struck out three batters and allowed six hits to pick up his fifth pitching win of the season.

The Vols have now won seven games in a row against Vanderbilt and handed the Commodores their first sweep on the road since 2018.

Tennessee improved to 8-10 in SEC play with four conference series remaining. The Vols will host Bellarmine for a mid-week matchup on Tuesday, April 25 before welcoming Mississippi State to Knoxville for a three-game set that begins Thursday, April 27.