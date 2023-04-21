Tennessee baseball rallies late to force extra innings, earns 4-3 walk-off win against No. 4 Vanderbilt

Griffin Merritt played hero with a walk-off home run in the 12th inning to cap off the comeback and lift the Vols past their in-state rival.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Griffin Merritt's 12th-inning home run lifted Tennessee baseball to a comeback win against its in-state foe and No. 4 ranked Vanderbilt inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night.

The Vols entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing by two runs, but Kavares Tears hit a leadoff home run and then Dylan Dreiling blasted a pinch-hit home run to tie the game 3-3 with two outs. The two teams battled to a stalemate in extra innings before Merritt capped off the comeback with a solo home run in the 12th to clinch a 4-3 win for UT.

Tennessee posted just six hits in the victory and four of those hits were solo home runs. Zane Denton opened scoring with a home run in the second inning to give the Vols and early lead, but Vanderbilt answered to take a 2-1 advantage in the top of the third. The Vols did not lead again until the walk-off winner.

THIS IS TENNESSEE BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/zCm5sJBPGz — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 22, 2023

Tennessee improved to 24-14 following Friday's victory. This is the first time the Vols have won the first game in an SEC series since Friday, March 24 against Texas A&M and UT went on to sweep the Aggies in that series.