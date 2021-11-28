Tennessee volleyball headed to NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volleyball team will play in this year's NCAA Tournament after earning an at-large bid. This will be the program's 16th tournament appearance and the second under head coach Eve Rackham Watt.

This year's bracket was revealed on ESPNU on Sunday. The Lady Vols will play in Columbus, Ohio for the first two rounds of the tournament. Tennessee's first round matchup is against North Carolina on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. ET. The Lady Vols are 2-0 in neutral site matches this season. They will play either Ohio State or Howard in the second round.