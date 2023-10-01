No. 5 Tennessee beats Vanderbilt, 77-68

Tennessee has now won 11 times in a row against Vanderbilt. It tied their longest win streak against the Commodores.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball improved to 4-0 in SEC play with a 77-68 win against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

The fifth-ranked Vols were given everything they could handle in the first half from the Commodores. Tennessee looked like they might stretch out the lead to double-digits a couple of times, but Vanderbilt hung in tight. They eventually would tie the game and then take a two-point lead into halftime on a buzzer-beater layup from Jordan Wright.

Tennessee trailed at halftime 39-37.

The Vols came out strong in the second half to get up by double digits. Tennessee started the second half on a 15-2 run in about the first five minutes. They were in control in the last 15 minutes of the game to get the win.

The Vols were led by Julian Phillips and Santiago Vescovi who coincidentally both had 165 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Tennessee has now won its 11th game in a row against Vanderbilt. The Vols tied their longest win streak against the Commodores, set back between 1943-1949.