Vols' Christian Moore, Drew Beam make USA Baseball 2023 Collegiate National Team Roster

The 31-player group will play two five-game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan at various locations in North and South Carolina over the next two weeks.

CARY, N.C. — Tennessee standout second baseman Christian Moore and starting pitcher Drew Beam have made the 2023 Collegiate National Team roster, USA Baseball announced on Thursday.

Thirty-one college baseball players made the team, which will play two five-game series against Chinese Taipei and Japan at various locations in North and South Carolina in late June and Early July.

Twenty-four different schools are represented on the National Team, with six schools having multiple representatives on the team.

Moore started 61 of 63 contests for Tennessee in the 2023 season and was one of the team's most prolific bats with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs to go along with a .304 batting average. He was named the 2023 NCAA Clemson Regional MVP after he helped Tennessee go 3-0 in the Regional round to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Beam started 17 games on the mound for Tennessee and posted a 9-4 pitching record with a 3.63 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84.1 innings of work. He pitched one complete game and held opponents to a .267 batting average in 2023.