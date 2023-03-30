Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua enters transfer portal

The forward has one year of eligibility left. Nkamhoua has played in 112 career games with 58 starts for the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua has entered the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, Tennessee Athletics confirmed to WBIR on Thursday.

Nkamhoua has played in 112 games for Tennessee with 58 starts. He is coming off a senior season where he averaged career-highs with 10.8 points per game, five rebounds and two assists.

The Finland native was the only Tennessee player to start all 36 games for Tennessee and posted a career-high 27 points twice during his senior season, including a 27-point outing in the NCAA Tournament Second Round matchup with Duke.