Tennessee men's basketball will face Florida Atlantic in Sweet 16 on Thursday

NEW YORK — The Sweet 16 matchup is set: Tennessee men's basketball will take on ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic University in New York City on Thursday following the Owls victory against Fairleigh Dickinson.

FAU defeated FDU 78-70 in their second-round matchup in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday night to spoil the Knights' chances of becoming the first 16-seed to make it to the Sweet 16. Florida Atlantic will be making its first Sweet 16 appearance in program history.