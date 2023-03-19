x
Tennessee men's basketball will face Florida Atlantic in Sweet 16 on Thursday

The Vols will take on the ninth-seeded Owls in New York City following FAU's victory against Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday night.
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Duke in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NEW YORK — The Sweet 16 matchup is set: Tennessee men's basketball will take on ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic University in New York City on Thursday following the Owls victory against Fairleigh Dickinson.

FAU defeated FDU 78-70 in their second-round matchup in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday night to spoil the Knights' chances of becoming the first 16-seed to make it to the Sweet 16. Florida Atlantic will be making its first Sweet 16 appearance in program history.

Tennessee will face FAU at Madison Square Garden on Thursday with a chance to make it to its second-ever Elite Eight and first since 2010.

