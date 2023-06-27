Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns enters transfer portal

The sophomore pitcher flourished after being moved to a bullpen role this season and was one of the Vols' top performers in the postseason.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee sophomore pitcher Chase Burns has entered the transfer portal, Tennessee Athletics confirmed Tuesday.

Burns earned numerous First Team All-American honors as a freshman in 2022 and went into the season with the same amount of hype, but struggled as a starter in 2023. He was moved into a bullpen role midway through the season and flourished to become one of Tennessee's most impactful players in the postseason.

The Gallatin, Tenn. native concluded the 2023 season with a 5-3 record, two saves, 114 strikeouts and a 4.25 ERA over 72 innings pitched.

In the NCAA Tournament, Burns gained national attention for multiple standout performances out of the bullpen. He went 6.1 innings in the Clemson Regional and 6.0 innings against Stanford in the College World Series with two impressive closeout performances against Southern Miss in the NCAA Super Regionals between those two games.

In the postseason, Burns pitched 16 innings in four appearances with 18 strikeouts and just one earned run for a 0.56 postseason ERA.