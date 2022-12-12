Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not play in Orange Bowl

Tillman battled injury throughout the 2022 season after making the decision to return for a fifth year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee redshirt senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman will not play in the Orange Bowl as he prepares for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Monday evening.

Tillman made the decision to return for a fifth season with Tennessee, but an early-season injury derailed his campaign. He saw action in six contests and totaled 37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

"Though I battled through injury this season, I am grateful I returned for my 2022 senior year and now I turn my attention to the next level," Tillman said in a Twitter post. "In order to be fully healthy and ready to go as I prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft, I will not play in the Orange Bowl but will fully support my teammates."

Tillman appeared in 44 games as a Vol and recorded 1,622 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.