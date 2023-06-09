Tennessee linebacker Kennan Pili to miss time with injury

Pili transferred from BYU before the season and recorded four tackles as a starter in the season opener against Virginia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili will have to miss time due to an injury according to head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel said on the SEC Teleconference that the starter will miss a couple of weeks. He noted he does not believe it to be season-ending.

Pili transferred from BYU before the 2023 season. The graduate transfer recorded four tackles in the season-opening win against Virginia.

He was named to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List before the season began.