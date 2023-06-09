Tennessee linebacker Kennan Pili to miss time with injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili will have to miss time due to an injury according to head coach Josh Heupel.
Heupel said on the SEC Teleconference that the starter will miss a couple of weeks. He noted he does not believe it to be season-ending.
Pili transferred from BYU before the 2023 season. The graduate transfer recorded four tackles in the season-opening win against Virginia.
He was named to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List before the season began.
Elijah Herring and Jeremiah Telander are listed behind him on the depth chart.