Tennessee ranked top 10 in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll

The Vols are coming off an 11-2 season and a New Year’s Six Bowl win.
Credit: AP
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, left, and quarterback Joe Milton III (7) stand behind the trophy after the team's win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football was ranked No. 10 in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Tennessee is the fourth team in the SEC ranked in the Top 10. Georgia is No. 1, Alabama is No. 3 and LSU is No. 5. The Vols are coming off a season where they finished 11-2 and won a New Year’s Six Bowl by beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

The Vols were picked in the SEC media preseason poll to finish second in the SEC East behind Georgia. They were given the fourth most votes to win the SEC Championship.

Wide receiver Bru McCoy was a preseason second-team All-SEC election.

Quarterback Joe Milton and offensive linemen Javontez Spraggins and Cooper Mays were preseason third-team All-SEC selections.

Tennessee starts the season on Sept. 2 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville against Virginia.

