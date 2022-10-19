It's great to be a Tennessee Vol! | Eight different UT sports teams are currently ranked

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fans are still celebrating the historic win against Alabama last Saturday. But, here is something else to celebrate—eight different teams at UT are currently ranked!
The Tennessee football team is No. 3 on the AP Top 25 poll. They remain undefeated.
The Lady Vols basketball team was ranked No. 5 in a pre-season AP poll. The men's basketball team ranked No. 11.
The Lady Vols soccer team ranked No. 18, according to the NCAA.
Another NCAA poll shows the Tennessee men's swimming team is ranked No. 13 and the women's team is ranked No. 7.
The Tennessee men's golf team is ranked No. 10 and the men's cross-country team is ranked No. 17, according to the NCAA.
Go Vols!