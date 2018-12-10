On Saturday, Tennessee will take on Auburn for the first time since 2013.

Either in Jordan-Hare Stadium or over the TV broadcast, there may be moments of confusion for the more causal fans.

Auburn's mascot is a Tiger, but the fans shout 'War Eagle' the same way Alabama fans shout 'Roll Tide.'

Why is that exactly?

Fortunately, 10News reporter Shannon Smith graduated from Auburn, even working as a tour guide for incoming students. As such, Smith was taught many of the legends and traditions surrounding the University and its history.

This is one of those tales.

Here's her take on the War Eagle legend:

"Well let's back it up to the Civil War. A soldier in the war found a wounded eagle on one of the battlefields and he took it back home with him, tried to nurse it back to health, but it was said the eagle would never fly again. So fast-forward a couple of years, we're now in the late 1800s. This man is a professor at Auburn University. He carries this Eagle around with him on his shoulder, he carries it to class, he teaches classes, he goes to lunch, he goes to football games with the Eagle on his shoulder, and all his students know it as the eagle that he found in the war or the 'War Eagle.' So we are at the oldest rivalry in the deep south, the Auburn vs. Georgia football game, back in the 1800s, huge rivalry still to this day. This man is in the stands, all the students, all the fans, watching Auburn just lose terribly to Georgia. There's no way they can come back and win this game, and all of a sudden this eagle that hasn't flown in years just takes off and starts circling around the field, and all the students recognize that eagle and they're yelling, 'Oh my gosh, there's the eagle from the war! There's the War Eagle!' So the football team hears this and goes 'Oh my gosh, they're so excited... they're rallying behind us, we can do this!' and they go on to win the game. At the end of the game though, the eagle lands on the 50-yard line and dies. You know, he's had a good life at this point, he's been nursed back to health, he's kind of a martyr, a symbol of martyrdom for Auburn football, but every since then 'War Eagle' has been our battle cry."

