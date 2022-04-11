Game Preview: Tennessee vs. Georgia

The Vols put their CFP No. 1 ranking to the test when they go on the road to face AP No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATHENS, Ga. — ROCKY TOP IS BACK ON TOP

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were unveiled on Tuesday, and the Vols took the top spot. It is Tennessee's first No. 1 ranking since 1998 and the team's first-ever No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia was slotted at No. 3 in the CFP rankings.

"ONE-ON-ONE" MATCHUP

The Bulldogs still boast a No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll, which makes this matchup the first-ever regular season clash between the CFP No. 1 and the AP No. 1 in history. It is also just the third time the top two teams in the AP poll have met in the regular season in SEC history.

JUGGERNAUT OFFENSES SQUARE OFF

The nation's two most prolific offenses will match up in Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee leads the NCAA with a staggering 49.4 points per game and 553 total yards per game. Georgia is right behind the Big Orange with a second-ranked 530.1 total yards per game. The Bulldogs also ranked sixth in the country with 41.8 points per game.

COLLEGE GAMEDAY GLUED TO THE VOLS

ESPN's College Gameday will be at a Tennessee game for the third time this season. The program was in Knoxville for UT's games against Florida and Alabama, and this will be the first Tennessee road game featured on Gameday this season.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH