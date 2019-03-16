NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee and Kentucky will battle each other for the third time this season in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Tipoff is set for approximately 3:30 p.m. (25 minutes after the conclusion of the Florida/Auburn game, which begins at 1:00 p.m.)

Both the Vols and the Wildcats have only played one game so far in the conference tournament. Both teams received double-byes for finishing in the top four of the conference standings. UT took care of business against Mississippi State and the Wildcats handled Alabama in the quarterfinals.

Both games in this series this season have been one-sided. In Lexington, Kentucky snapped Tennessee's 19-game winning streak with a 86-69 victory, while UT responded with a 71-52 thrashing led by a career game for junior point guard Jordan Bone. Bone scored a career-high 27 points against Kentucky, going 5-5 from three in the contest.

Besides the normal bragging rights and a chance to play for a tournament title, a lot is at stake for the college basketball big picture in this game. A win for either one of these teams could propel them to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After sweeping Kentucky in the regular season last year, Tennessee fell to the Wildcats in the SEC Tournament title game, 77-72 the final.

Tennessee is battling not just Kentucky, but history. The Vols have not won a SEC Tournament Title since 1979. The winner between these two will face the winner of the Florida/Auburn game from earlier in the day in the SEC Tournament title game on Sunday.

QUICK NOTES