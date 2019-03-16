NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee and Kentucky will battle each other for the third time this season in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Tipoff is set for approximately 3:30 p.m. (25 minutes after the conclusion of the Florida/Auburn game, which begins at 1:00 p.m.)
Both the Vols and the Wildcats have only played one game so far in the conference tournament. Both teams received double-byes for finishing in the top four of the conference standings. UT took care of business against Mississippi State and the Wildcats handled Alabama in the quarterfinals.
Both games in this series this season have been one-sided. In Lexington, Kentucky snapped Tennessee's 19-game winning streak with a 86-69 victory, while UT responded with a 71-52 thrashing led by a career game for junior point guard Jordan Bone. Bone scored a career-high 27 points against Kentucky, going 5-5 from three in the contest.
Besides the normal bragging rights and a chance to play for a tournament title, a lot is at stake for the college basketball big picture in this game. A win for either one of these teams could propel them to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
After sweeping Kentucky in the regular season last year, Tennessee fell to the Wildcats in the SEC Tournament title game, 77-72 the final.
Tennessee is battling not just Kentucky, but history. The Vols have not won a SEC Tournament Title since 1979. The winner between these two will face the winner of the Florida/Auburn game from earlier in the day in the SEC Tournament title game on Sunday.
QUICK NOTES
- Kentucky leads the series against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, 12-4
- A victory would give Tennessee 29 wins this season, the second-most wins in program history in a single season
- Vol point guard Jordan Bone tied the Tennessee record for most assists in a SEC Tournament game against Mississippi State on Friday (9)
- Bone now has the third most assists in a single season for a Tennessee player (198). He passes Johnny Darden's 1977-1978 season (192 assists). The all-time Tennessee record is 227 set by Rodney Woods in the 1974-1975 season.
- At 596 assists, this Tennessee team stands at second all-time in team assists in a single season in program history. The 2007-2008 team recorded 637 assists in 36 games.
- A win against Kentucky would mark just the second time the program has gone to back to back SEC Tournament Championship Games. The first happened between 1936 and 1937. The Vols beat Alabama in 1936 and lost to Kentucky in 1937.
- Since the 2017-2018 season, senior wing Admiral Schofield is averaging 16.6 points per game in the postseason. Schofield scored 20 points against Mississippi State on Friday, shooting 9/12 from the field.
- Senior Kyle Alexander is coming off of his best game against a SEC opponent in the orange and white. His 16 points were the most he has ever tallied against a conference opponent. It's the most points he's scored in a game since a career-high 19 point performance against Wake Forest in December.