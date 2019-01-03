KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Vols host the Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m. Both teams are part of the three-way tie for first place in the SEC standings.

It will be the first time two top-ten teams have met at Thompson-Boling Arena.

These teams met on Feb. 16 in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats won that game 86-69, with PJ Washington scoring a team-high 23 points.

"He was terrific up there," said Vols head coach Rick Barnes. "He pretty much got to do whatever he wanted to do."

Just about every Kentucky player did what they wanted to do in the previous match up. Four of their five starters scored in double figures. The Wildcats also out-rebounded the Vols by 12. Additionally, Kentucky drew 25 personal fouls and shot 33 free throws.

That loss dethroned Tennessee as the no. 1 team in the country, pushing them back to no. 5, and lifted Kentucky to the no. 4 spot in the AP poll.

Since then, Kentucky defeated Missouri, Auburn and Arkansas to remain the nation's no. 4 team.

Tennessee beat Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, but lost to LSU in overtime to fall to no. 7 in the rankings.

"When you get down to the end, there's no easy games," Barnes said. "Especially when you're in a league where there's terrific coaches and players that work hard."

The rematch with Kentucky will be no easier. However, Rick Barnes is undefeated against the Wildcats in Thompson-Boling since taking over as head coach of the Vols. Also, the Wildcats have not swept Tennessee since 2012.

Saturday's game will help settle the dust on who wins the SEC regular season title. Right now, LSU owns the tie-breaker with wins over Tennessee and Kentucky. The Tigers play at Alabama on Saturday. A win for the Vols places them ahead of the Wildcats with a better conference record.