Tennessee wearing alternate jerseys against Texas

The Vols and Longhorns will meet up for a top-10 matchup on Saturday and UT is bringing the swagger.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball will wear alternate uniforms when they take on Texas Saturday in a top-10 matchup.

The Vols announced the Tennessee Classic uniform combo on social media. It's the fourth alternate jersey concept for Tennessee Athletics following the Smokey Grey combinations, Dark Mode uniforms and the Summitt Legacy uniforms.

It pays tribute to past jerseys, like those worn back in 1936 by the men's team, specifically with the lettering of the "Vols" on the front of the jersey.

The jerseys will have a Tennessee tertiary logo on the back above the nameplate.